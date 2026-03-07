Hope India wins T20 World Cup by comfortable margin: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed hope that India will register a comfortable victory in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday to retain the trophy.

“We hope that India will win big (on Sunday). In the semifinal against England, it was a bit of a heart-stopping moment as it was a very close game that India won by seven runs.

“This time we hope it doesn’t get so nerve-racking and that the team wins by a comfortable margin,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The defending champions beat England by seven runs in the semifinal played in Mumbai on Thursday, to set up a summit clash with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Kiwis thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the first semifinal played in Kolkata on Wednesday. PTI TAS ARI