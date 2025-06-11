Hope it gets decided soon: Jairam Ramesh on his plea in SC against amendments to election rules

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday hoped that his plea in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules gets decided soon.

In December last year, Ramesh had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, and expressed hope that the apex court will help restore the "fast eroding" integrity of the electoral process.

The government has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates to prevent their misuse.

Tagging a post on a news report which claimed that election conduct rules amended at lightning speed despite objection by law officers, Ramesh on Wednesday said, "My challenge on this decision of the Election Commission is in the Supreme Court with the Honble Court having issued notice to the ECI and Central Government on the same." "Hope it gets decided soon," he added.

Based on EC's recommendation, the Union law ministry in December amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the 1961 rules, to restrict the type of "papers" or documents open to public inspection.