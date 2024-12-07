Hope J-K's elected representatives maintain peace in region: Former Army commander

Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Former Corps Commander of the Army's Chinar Corps, Lt Gen (retd) D P Pandey, on Saturday expressed hope that the newly elected representatives in Jammu and Kashmir would not let the hard-earned peace and stability in the Union Territory be jeopardised.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Kashmir Literature Festival at the SKICC here, Pandey said the people of Kashmir should firmly hold and nurture peace and stability like their children.

"I can see smiling faces around. I think that is a major change of positivity that is happening. I think there is a sense of hope that has come about in the last five to six years. This peace and stability had come before as well, but the people of Kashmir lost it.

"I hope what they have got with great difficulty, they hold it firmly and nurture it and mature it as their children," the former Corps Commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said.

He said it is essential to maintain peace so that the future generations do not have to witness the disturbed environment that the past generations had to endure "I pray that Kashmir gets some time so that peace and stability remain," he added.

Pandey, who served as the Corps Commander of the strategic Chinar Corps from March 18, 2021, to May 9, 2022, expressed hope that the newly elected government in the Union Territory would not allow any such act that could vitiate peace.

"I really hope the people in the present government and the opposition don't let any such step take place which vitiates this peace and stability which has been earned after several sacrifices made by us," he said.

He said peace and stability have been achieved through the people of Jammu and Kashmir, supported by the security forces.

Referring to the literature festival, the former Army officer said, "The youth here also want such intellectual, intelligent and mature programmes to take place because the sports arena is separate and political is different.

"When a lit fest is organised, it shows that the youth as well as other sections of the society are getting aware about books which is a final step towards normalcy," he said.

He advised the youth to stay away from drugs, radicalisation and extremism as these will only lead to destruction.

"The people who are trying to take you on the wrong path, are not doing that themselves, but they ask you to do it for their agenda. Save yourselves from that agenda-driven environment, bring an atmosphere of prosperity and ask your government how it will provide jobs, and how to tread the modern path," he said.

Pandey said rather than discussing about the past, the youth should look at the future.

"The future is extremely bright... But, if you work for somebody else, you will never have that bright future. I only wish the youth the best of the world," he added. PTI SSB RHL