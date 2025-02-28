Hope Kashmiri Pandits return to their homes soon: Conference on Shaivism

New Delhi: Speakers at a conference on Kashmir Shaivism expressed hope that the situation in the valley will soon become conducive to enable displaced Kashmiri Pandits to return to their homeland with dignity and honour.

Organised by the National Mission for Unity and Brotherhood at Delhi’s India International Centre on February 19, 2025, the conference, titled “Kashmir Shaivism and its meaning and significance,” noted that Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes due to turmoil in the valley in the early 1990s.

The speakers also observed that Kashmir Shaivism represents an important stage in the spiritual evolution of the valley. They highlighted its deep connections with Buddhist philosophy and mysticism on one hand, and its influence on the Muslim Rishi (Sufi) order in Kashmir on the other.

In order to comprehend and appreciate the cultural and spiritual ethos of the valley, the study of Kashmir Shaivism is essential, the conference emphasised.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Virender Qazi, an expert on Kashmir Shaivism, said that Kashmir Shaivism is a universal philosophy that transcends cultural and doctrinal boundaries. At its core, the tradition teaches that every individual inherently possesses a divine spark, and the journey of spirituality is one of recognising this truth, he added.

According to Qazi, the goal is to awaken to the reality that “God resides inside us,” encouraging everyone to experience the Divine directly in everyday life. He stressed that this perspective underscores his belief that spiritual growth is both an individual journey and a means of addressing broader societal concerns.

Qazi further explained that the path of Kashmir Shaivism is one of self-recognition, realising that the individual self is not separate from the universal consciousness, often symbolised by Shiva. This realisation is seen as the key to liberation and personal transformation, he added.

MM Ansari, former interlocutor on Jammu and Kashmir, expressed hope that the situation in the valley would be made conducive for the honorable return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits to their homes.

Khurshid lauded National Mission for Unity and Brotherhood chairperson Rakesh Sapru for organising the event. He said some speakers’ recitations of Kashmiri verses by saints like Lal Ded were mesmerising and worth emulating.

The speakers further elaborated that Kashmir Shaivism remains a testament to the rich intellectual and spiritual ferment of medieval India. Its unique blend of non-dual philosophy, tantric practice, and artistic expression offers a compelling vision of a universe where every moment is an opportunity to experience the divine.

For modern seekers and scholars alike, it provides not only a philosophical framework for understanding consciousness but also a practical path toward self-realisation and the direct experience of oneness with all that exists.

Sapru later announced that the next conference would focus on Sufism in Kashmir. People from diverse fields attended the conference on Kashmir Shaivism.