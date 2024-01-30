Advertisment
#National

Hope Mahatma Gandhi's ideals inspire future generations: Himanta

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File image)

Guwahati: Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hoped that the ideals of the late leader continue to inspire future generations.

Advertisment

He also paid homage to all those who were martyred in the service of the nation.

"Remembering Pujya Bapu on his punyatithi," Sarma wrote on X.

Advertisment

"Bapu's life has been one of selfless service to the nation.

"His life's story was full of courage and righteousness. As I recall his profound thoughts, I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of Maa Bharati," he said.

Sarma hoped that the ideals propagated by Gandhi continue to inspire generations to come.

#Himanta Biswa Sarma #Mahatma Gandhi #Assam
Advertisment
Subscribe