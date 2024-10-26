Hope media will write about us in positive manner, says Jaishankar at BJP event

Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar quipped on Saturday about favourable media coverage at a BJP event in Pune ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Jaishankar spoke to reporters after inaugurating the BJP's western Maharashtra media centre. The event was also attended by Union minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and other office-bearers of BJP.

"I am happy that I could come to inaugurate the media centre during the state's assembly elections. I will continue to visit here with good events in the future. I believe, the media will write about us (BJP) in a positive manner," Jaishankar said in a lighter vein. PTI COR NSK