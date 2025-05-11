Hope military understanding between India, Pak will have permanent effect: Mehbooba

Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed hope on Sunday that the understanding arrived at between India and Pakistan to stop all military actions against each other will have a permanent effect.

"I pray to the almighty that this ceasefire becomes a permanent thing as innocent people lose their lives and homes in case of a conflict," Mufti, who visited the displaced persons from border villages of Baramulla, told reporters here.

Asked about the reported violations within hours of the military understanding on Saturday, she said it takes time to deescalate the situation when the armies of two countries are eyeball to eyeball.

"It takes time to de-escalate. We should not be gung-ho over everything," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister added.

She said the government should make arrangements for the displaced people and provide them monetary help so that they can rebuild their homes.

"These people have lost their homes. They are not in a position to rebuild their homes. It is my request to the government that it should provide them accommodation and also monetary help for the reconstruction of their houses," she added.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) president said the situation was bad in the border districts of Kashmir and no better in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts as well.