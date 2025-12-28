Hope MLAs would effectively utilise sittings during Winter Session: Delhi Assembly Speaker

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday said he hoped the House would use the sittings during Winter Session effectively to raise issues of public importance and seek clarity from the government.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly will convene early January.

Issues in development delivery, administrative efficiency and financial discipline are likely to dominate discussions, said an official statement.

The session will formally commence with the address of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at 11 am on January 5, following which the regular sitting of the House will begin, it said.

The Winter Session is scheduled to run until January 8, with sittings on the opening day starting in the morning and subsequent sittings beginning at 2 pm.

Speaker Gupta underlined the importance of constructive engagement during the Winter Session, noting that legislative scrutiny and meaningful debate are central to strengthening democratic governance.

Emphasising discipline, preparedness and adherence to procedure, he expressed hope that the House would use the sittings effectively to raise issues of public importance, seek clarity from the government and contribute to informed decision-making in the interest of the people of Delhi.

Special Mentions under Rule 280 are also likely to play an important role during the session. With strict limits on both number and length, these interventions are expected to be used as precision tools to highlight governance gaps and pressing public issues, the statement added.

The choice of matters raised is likely to signal legislative priorities for the year ahead.

A key feature of the session will be the emphasis on Question Hour, scheduled on three consecutive days. Several major service-delivery departments -- including health, education, power, water, transport, finance and urban development -- will be taken up for questioning, creating space for the legislators to raise governance concerns and seek time-bound responses from the government, the statement added.

The questions raised and responses given in the House are likely to shed light on how welfare schemes are being implemented, whether resources are reaching intended beneficiaries, and how gaps in service delivery are being addressed, it added. PTI SLB RUK RUK