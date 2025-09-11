Hope PM's Assam visit results in concrete action on promises made in 2014: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said he is hopeful that the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 “result in concrete action” during his scheduled visit to the state on September 13-14.

''Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, you had promised during the 2014 Lok Sabha that the Ahom, Moran, Matak, Aadivasi Tea Tribe, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi communities would be granted Scheduled Tribe status within six months. Ten years have passed, yet that promise remains unfulfilled,'' Gogoi said in a post on X.

He said the people of Assam are raising their voices in protest, but ''instead of listening to them, the Assam police have brutally assaulted the Koch-Rajbongshi students in Golakganj''.

Gogoi also urged the PM to immediately remove Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the home department portfolio.

Even in Tinsukia, thousands of members of the Moran community are marching on the streets demanding ST status, he said.

''The youth of Assam are on the streets. I hope that during your visit to Assam on September 13-14, the promises of the BJP result in concrete action. No more false promises,'' the Congress leader said.

Gogoi had also condemned the Golakganj incident earlier in the day, and accused the chief minister of being indifferent towards indigenous people.

"I strongly condemn the brutal assault on Koch-Rajbongshi students in Golakganj who were peacefully voicing their rightful demand for Scheduled Tribe status," Gogoi said in another post.

"This shameful incident exposes the Assam government's disregard for the rights and dignity of indigenous communities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's indifference towards indigenous people & youth stands exposed," he claimed. PTI DG DG RBT