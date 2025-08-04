Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court reprimanding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his comments about the Indian Army and hoped he improves his conduct after the rap.
Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis maintained Gandhi is a senior leader of a big political party and should speak and act befitting his position.
However, the Congress MP made "anti-India" comments and his remarks that China has taken away Indian territory without providing proof to back his claim demoralised armed forces who protect each and every inch of the country even in minus 40 degrees temperature, noted the CM.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha speaks the "language of Pakistan and China" and with the Supreme Court now reprimanding him, it is hoped he will improve his conduct, Fadnavis opined.
If you are a true Indian, you wouldn't say such a thing, the Supreme Court on Monday said as it censured Gandhi over his alleged derogatory remarks about the Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
"You are Leader of Opposition. Why don't you say things in Parliament, why do you have to say it on social media?" the bench asked.
The top court continued, "How do you get to know that 2,000 sq km of Indian territory has been occupied by Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material?" The bench further asked, "Why do you make these statements without having any material? If you are a true Indian, you won't say such a thing." The SC made the comments while hearing a defamation case against Gandhi over his remarks about the Indian Army.
In his plea filed in a court in Uttar Pradesh, complainant Udai Shanker Srivastava alleged during the December 2022 Yatra, the Congress leader made several derogatory remarks about the Indian Army in context of the conflict with Chinese soldiers. PTI MR RSY
Hope Rahul Gandhi improves his conduct after SC reprimand on Army comments: Fadnavis
