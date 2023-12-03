Hope result will be better for opposition in 2024 LS polls: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 3 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed hope that the result of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be better for the opposition parties after the BJP appeared set for a victory in three out of the four states that went to polls recently.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party convention in Kupwara, around 100 km from here, Mufti said the opposition parties faced the might of the government, including its probe agencies, money power, and the Election Commission, in the Assembly elections.

"I hope that the results are better (for opposition) in 2024 (Lok Sabha polls) than these elections," Mufti, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said.

"Today, when elections are held, on the one side is the opposition, and on the other side is the might of the government, agencies, money, and Election Commission," she said.

According to trends issued by the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 155 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 54 of the 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, and 111 of the 199 seats in Rajasthan.

Mufti refused to comment on the delay in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying she had come to Kupwara to address the problems of the people.

"I had come here to listen to the problems and sufferings of the people. We will talk about elections some other time," she said when asked about the delay in holding the polls.

She also refuted reports of internal bickering in the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and asserted that the alliance was strong.

"Minor altercations do happen but the PAGD is strong," she said. PTI MIJ RHL