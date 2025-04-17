Hope SC verdict addresses Muslims' concerns on Waqf law: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's observations on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and hoped the concerns expressed by the Muslim community will be addressed once the top court gives its verdict on the issue.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file its stand within a week on the challenges to the Waqf law, after it was assured by the Union government that "Waqf-by-user" or "Waqf-by-deed" properties won't be denotified till the next hearing.

"The process of questions and answers is going on. We hope that when the Supreme Court gives its verdict, the concerns expressed by the Muslim community over the Waqf law are resolved," Abdullah told reporters here.

Expressing happiness over the questions posed by the Supreme Court to the government, Abdullah said, "The top court asked some pointed questions. I believe the toughest question it asked was -- if you are involving non-Muslims in matters of Waqf, will you involve Muslims in matters related to Hindus? The government will have to answer this." Waqf refers to personal property that is permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes.

Abdullah also criticised the recent violence in West Bengal over the Waqf law and said, "Violence should not happen, and we should act patiently. By resorting to violence, we are playing into the hands of those who brought this Act and are trying to divide the nation." "We must confront this (Waqf law), not on the streets but through the legal channel. We should trust the judiciary, as we won't be able to change the Act by taking to the streets." On Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir's recent remarks on Kashmir being a "jugular vein", the chief minister said, "What is new about that? You are asking this question as if the Pakistan Army chief said something like this for the first time.

"They keep repeating these things like a broken record. Whenever they speak, they say the same thing. There is nothing new here." Asked about the reaction of the Ministry of External Affairs to the Pakistan Army chief's remarks, he said, "Parliament has ordered that the government must reclaim that area (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir). And this is not a new issue." "It is based on a resolution passed in Parliament in the early '90s regarding the other side of Kashmir. But I must say, you all jump when it comes to the area under the occupation of Pakistan, but why do you stay silent about the areas with China?" "If you raise a hue and cry about the Pakistan-occupied territory, you should also talk about the parts held by China," he added.

On Wednesday, General Munir while addressing overseas Pakistanis claimed that Kashmir was Islamabad's “jugular vein” and “will remain so", adding that Pakistan “won’t forget it". PTI AB ARI