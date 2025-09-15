Hope SC would soon pass final order on waqf law itself: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Supreme Court has only given an interim order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 and hoped that the apex court would soon pass its verdict on the whole legislation itself.

"The finality of the act has not been decided. It's only an interim order. Let us hope they quickly decide the whole issue of the act itself," he told reporters here.

The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.

"Presumption is always in favour of constitutionality of a statute and intervention (can be done) only in the rarest of rare cases," a bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih said in its 128-page interim order on the contentious issue. PTI SJR VVK KH