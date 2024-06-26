Hope there will be no disruptions in 18th Lok Sabha: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Dellhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday hoped that there will be criticism and disagreement in the House but no disruptions.

While thanking the House on being elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive term, Birla said he will work to uphold the high standards of Parliamentary traditions.

"Treasury and opposition benches run the House together, the strength of Indian democracy is in listening to everyone, and running the House with everyone's agreement. I will expect that I run the House with everyone's agreement. Even if there is lone member from a party, they should get sufficient time," Birla said.

"It will be my expectation that the House runs without obstruction. We are elected by people with hope, that is why I urge there should not be disruptions in the House. There can be criticism, but obstruction is not a tradition of the House. Rushing to the Well is not a tradition of Parliament," Birla said.

"I never want to act against any member, but everyone wants the high standard of Parliamentary tradition to be maintained. For that I have to make tough decisions at times," he said.

While stating that agreements and disagreements are a part of the tradition of the House, he hoped opposition would give constructive suggestions and government will incorporate those suggestions.

"I urge all that in the 18th Lok Sabha, while remembering the great architects of Constitution, we should make policies and laws that will help the downtrodden sections of the society," he said.

He also welcomed the 281 first time members to Lok Sabha, and said they should learn about Parliamentary traditions and practices from their seniors.

Birla was elected as Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice vote.