Hope Trump's 20-point plan leads to justice, freedom for Palestinians: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for ending the conflict in Palestine but called for a fair resolution that will end the decades of occupation.

He expressed hope that the plan would lead to justice and freedom for Palestinians.

"While the initiative of President Trump's 20-point plan is welcome, as it looks to end the war and genocide of Palestinians, people of Palestine need a fair that ends occupation and decades of suffering," the Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

"Let us hope it leads to justice, dignity, and freedom of the Palestinian people," he added.