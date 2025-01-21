Hope US reconsiders decision: WHO after Trump decides to quit global health body

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The World Health Organisation has expressed regret over President Donald Trump's announcement of the US withdrawal from the global health body as it hoped the country would reconsider its decision and engage in a constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership.

Soon after his swearing-in on Monday, Trump signed an executive order beginning the process of withdrawing America from the WHO. This is the second time in less than five years that the US has ordered the withdrawal from the world body.

Trump has long been critical of the WHO and sought to pull out the US from the UN body during his first term Presidency, but his successor Joe Biden reversed Trump's decision. The executive order signed by Trump said the president was sending a presidential letter to the United Nations secretary-general to formally notify him of the US plan to withdraw.

"The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the organization," the apex global health body said in a statement.

"We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe," it stated.

The statement said WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world's people, including Americans, by addressing the root cause of diseases, building stronger health systems and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go.

The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing its work ever since, alongside 193 other member states, through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board, the statement said. "For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO," it said.

"With the participation of the United States and other member states, WHO has over the past seven years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries," the global health body said.

This work continues, it added. PTI PLB NSD NSD