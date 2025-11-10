Hopeful of NC's win: CM Omar on Budgam bypoll

Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) A day ahead of voting for the Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed confidence that the ruling National Conference will win the election.

The Budgam bypoll is being held on Tuesday as Abdullah had vacated the seat last year, retaining Ganderbal seat after winning both segments in the 2024 assembly elections.

"Who contests the elections with the hope of a defeat? We are hoping for a win," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Awantipora area of Pulwama, when asked about the expectations from the poll.

"We have worked hard and the rest is for the people to decide. If we get votes, in huge numbers, from the right areas, then we will achieve a good success. Let's see," he added.

To a question about the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including from two Kashmiri doctors, by the J&K Police, the CM said he has no information about it. PTI SSB KVK KVK