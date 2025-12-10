Hoping for compassionate response from HC on transfer of Kashmiri detainees to valley jails: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she was hoping for a compassionate view from the High Court on her plea to transfer Kashmiri detainees to jails within the valley.

She has submitted a petition to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the matter.

The former chief minister posted on X an undated video of a woman who claimed she was en route to Jammu to meet her jailed son at Kot Bhalwal jail.

The unidentified woman claimed she will foot the 270-kilometre distance as there was no traffic on the road to Jammu.

"This heartbreaking video of a mother's desperation to walk hundreds of miles from Kashmir to Kot Bilawal Jail in Jammu just to see her imprisoned son shows the silent suffering of families whose loved ones are kept in faraway prisons.

"It's why I approached the Honourable High Court to request that undertrials be shifted to their native jails so families can visit them with dignity and support their legal fight. Hoping for a compassionate view," Mufti said in the post on X. PTI MIJ OZ OZ