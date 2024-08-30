Hormone signalling starfish to lose limb to survive predator found in study

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Researchers have identified the hormone that triggers a starfish to shed its limbs to survive predators, describing it as being similar to the one controlling appetite in humans.

The research team at Queen Mary University of London, UK, proposed that when this hormone -- 'ArSK/CCK1' -- is released in response to stress, it triggers a muscle at the base of the starfish's arm to tense, thereby effectively causing it to break off. They studied a common European starfish, Asterias rubens.

The authors said the findings, published in the journal Current Biology, revealed a key piece of the puzzle regarding processes which underlie autotomy, or the ability of an animal to detach a body part to escape predatory attacks.

"Our findings shed light on the complex interplay of neurohormones and tissues involved in starfish autotomy. While we've identified a key player, it's likely that other factors contribute to this extraordinary ability," author Ana Tinoco from Queen Mary University of London said.

Starfish are known to possess the ability to regenerate limbs lost over time. Therefore, understanding the processes related to this ability could have implications for regenerative medicine and the development of new treatments for limb injuries, the researchers said.

"This research not only unveils a fascinating aspect of starfish biology but also opens doors for exploring the regenerative potential of other animals, including humans.

"By deciphering the secrets of starfish self-amputation, we hope to advance our understanding of tissue regeneration and develop innovative therapies for limb injuries," lead researcher Maurice Elphick, a professor of animal physiology and neuroscience at Queen Mary University of London, said.

Autotomy is a well-known survival strategy among animals, another example of which is lizards shedding tails.