Hornbill biggest tribal festival in world: Union Minister Shekhawat

Kohima, Dec 3 (PTI) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday hailed the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland as the largest tribal festival in the world, emphasising its potential to boost tourism in the state and the Northeast region in coming years.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 25th edition of the festival at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, the Union Tourism Minister remarked, "This is a remarkable year as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Hornbill Festival, which has truly become the ‘festival of festivals.’" Shekhawat noted that all 18 tribes of Nagaland come together to showcase their rich cultures through vibrant performances, making the festival not only a national but also an international event.

Over its 25-year journey, the festival has evolved into a global celebration of diverse music and cultural expressions from around the world.

"People who have come from all around the world are witnessing this festival and I am sure that they are going to endorse that this is truly the largest tribal festival being celebrated all across the world," Shekhawat said.

Advertisment

Expressing optimism about the growing tourism potential of Nagaland and the Northeastern states, Shekhawat expressed confidence that the festival would help amplify the region’s tourism in the coming years. He wished for the continued success of the grand event.

The minister attended the afternoon session of the cultural performances, where the 18 tribes of Nagaland showcased their traditions. He was joined by artistes from Japan, the festival’s partner country, who performed the renowned Drum Tao.

Shekhawat, along with Minister Along, also participated in the traditional log drum-pulling ceremony of the Tikhir tribe, the youngest officially recognized major tribe among the Nagas. This ceremony was one of the main attractions of the day.

Advertisment

Another highlight was the traditional stilt bamboo race, organised by the department of youth resources and sports, which saw 18 male and 14 female competitors from the tribes, alongside five male and four female tourists, engaging in this popular and exciting event. PTI NBS NBS MNB