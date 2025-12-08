Hornbill Esports Festival starts in Kohima

Kohima, Dec 8 (PTI) The Hornbill Esports Festival 2025, the second edition of Nagaland’s premier competitive gaming showcase, commenced on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.

The event is organised by the Esports Association of Nagaland (ESAN) in collaboration with the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, aiming to promote esports talent and integrate gaming with music, youth culture and digital entertainment.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Abu Metha, advisor to the chief minister, chairman of Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), lauded the department for sustaining a sector that is rapidly reshaping global youth engagement.

“eSports is a modern-day trend and a billion-dollar industry that cannot be ignored," he said, emphasising that Nagaland does not want its youth to miss opportunities in this fast-growing global sector.

He cited examples of international championships offering multi-million-dollar prize pools and highlighted that a Naga player recently won the football segment at the Khelo India Esports Championships—proof of the state’s emerging talent.

Metha stressed that esports is not merely entertainment but also a genuine career pathway, with players, creators and developers finding sustainable livelihoods worldwide.

He added that esports also supports mainstream sports training, as many top global academies use football and basketball simulation games to teach strategy, management and game dynamics to young athletes.

Welcoming over 300 participants who qualified through national-level rounds, Metha said each contestant arriving in Nagaland was "already a champion".

He encouraged visitors to enjoy the Hornbill experience, describing it as a time to “network, make friends and create memories”. PTI NBS NBS MNB