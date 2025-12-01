Hornbill Festival 2025 opens with colour, culture and global camaraderie in Nagaland

Kisama, Dec 1 (PTI) The 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival, Nagaland’s annual cultural and tourism event, began on Monday at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama with performances by tribal troupes and the presence of international dignitaries.

Nagaland and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who attended the occasion as the chief host, formally declared the 10-day festival open, celebrating it as a grand tribute to Naga unity, heritage and global friendship.

A distinguished international lineup graced the inauguration, including the Ambassadors of France, Ireland and Switzerland; the Austrian Trade Commissioner; the British Deputy High Commissioner; and the business head of Mia by Tanishq.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, festival host Temjen Imna Along, ministers, MLAs, tribal leaders and thousands of spectators filled the Unity Plaza with electrifying energy.

In his inaugural address, Bhalla hailed the Hornbill Festival as the "Festival of Festivals", a living showcase of Nagaland’s dances, folk songs, indigenous games, crafts and ethnic cuisines.

He emphasised the need for sustainable tourism, reminding visitors of Nagaland’s fragile ecology and urging environmentally responsible practices.

Welcoming global delegates and guests from across India, he said the festival continues to empower youth, artisans and entrepreneurs while placing Nagaland on the world’s cultural map.

Rio, in a warm and evocative welcome address, called Kisama’s Unity Plaza a "symbol of Naga oneness".

He announced that six country partners — Austria, Malta, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Switzerland — have joined this year’s celebrations, calling their presence "a bridge of friendship for generations".

Rio also extended a special welcome to Arunachal Pradesh, the partner state for the festival.

Highlighting the festival’s expanding footprint, the CM said celebrations this year is spread across six districts with hundreds of events, including a major extension in Mon, the "Land of the Anghs".

In a candid moment, Rio acknowledged that while Nagaland is not yet a perfect tourist destination, its people offer unmatched warmth and sincerity.

He urged visitors to "be ambassadors of Nagaland", carry back memories, and return with more friends.

As the sun set over Kisama, the beating log drums, swirling dancers, colourful tribal pageantry, and cheering crowds set the tone for a festival that promises ten days of culture, creativity and unforgettable Naga hospitality.

Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly in his greetings shared the Ireland-India relations, including their fight for freedom and aspirations that inspire each other.

He stated that Nagaland shares with the world a festival of affirmation of identity, resilience and creative energy.

Austrian Trade Commissioner, Hans-Jörg Hörtnagl, invited the CM to bring a business delegation to Austria for partnership and collaborations.

He said a Naga delegation from Nagaland participated at a startup event in Vienna.

Director, British Council, Dr. Debanjan Chakrabarti highlighted some of the British and Naga ties.

He stated that Nagaland and United Kingdom relations go beyond cultural ties and mulled for ties in business and trade, education and research and science and technology.

Ambassador of Switzerland, Maya Tissafi, spoke about the rich traditions of the Naga people and highlighted how this festival brings together tribes, families, visitors, and friends from across India.

Maya mentioned that the festival serves as a bridge between generations, communities, and nations.

She noted Switzerland and India’s long-standing partnership, rooted in innovation and people-to-people ties.

She praised the creativity and skill of Naga artists, saying their performances are deeply inspiring.

The festival, Maya added, reminds us of the values of diversity, and the unity displayed across tribes and communities sends a message of peace that resonates far beyond Nagaland.

Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou, in his greetings mentioned that the relationship between France and India has widened considerably under the present leadership.

He said France is keen to further collaborate with India and Nagaland in the sectors of IT, education, tourism, and music.

Visitors were treated to a special performance titled 'Hornbill Dream' by the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) which featured captivating cultural and musical items, showcasing the rich and vibrant culture and traditions of the state.

The dignitaries also took part in the Kisama Walk, which included a visit to the traditional morungs, followed by a state dinner, held by invitation.

Thousands of people, including tourists from different parts of India and across the globe, attended the grand inaugural function.

The 17 tribes of Nagaland will start enthralling the visitors for the next nine days with their colourful and rich cultural and traditional performances.

The 25th edition of the festival, last year, recorded over 2 lakh footfall.