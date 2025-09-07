Horse dies after hit by car in Kochi; case registered against handler

Kochi, Sep 7 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a horse handler after the animal died in a road accident at Manjummel near here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday at the Manjummel bridge on the Kalamassery-Cheranalloor road here.

According to police, the handler, identified as Fakrudheen, was riding the horse along the road median towards Kalamassery when it was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction.

The horse suffered multiple fractures and other serious injuries, while the car was damaged.

Locals alerted the police, who in turn contacted veterinary officials.

The horse was shifted to the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University hospital at Mannuthy in neighbouring Thrissur district, but it succumbed to injuries later, police said.

Investigation revealed that Fakrudheen was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The horse belonged to Nadhir, a resident of Edappally, who told police that the handler had taken the animal without his permission, police said.

Cheranalloor police registered a case against the handler under section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (negligent conduct with respect to an animal posing probable danger to human life) and section 120(J) of the Kerala Police Act (causing injury or damage by negligence).

The carcass of the horse will be disposed of in consultation with its owner, police added.