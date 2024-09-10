Horse knocks down man in Thane; animal owner booked

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a horse owner after the animal galloping at a high speed knocked down a 35-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, working in a powerloom unit, received serious injuries in the incident which took place in Bhiwandi area on Monday evening, they said.

He was riding his scooter when the horse approaching towards him from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle, an official from Bhoiwada police station said.

Due to the impact, the man fell down and suffered injuries, he said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the horse owner under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) 125(a) and 125 (b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others). PTI COR GK