Horse-trading, AIMIM and VBA helped BJP to install its mayor in Chandrapur: Congress

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Rattled by the election of a BJP mayor in Chandrapur civic body on the support of its rival Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday, the Congress has alleged horse-trading and blamed the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, AIMIM, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for the development.

He hinted at political consequences across the state.

Political circles in Maharashtra were left stunned when the BJP outsmarted the Congress, which looked better placed to install its mayor, by enlisting the support of Sena (UBT) corporators.

BJP corporator Sangeeta Khandekar was elected as the mayor. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Prashant Danav was elected the deputy mayor.

"In the Chandrapur mayoral election, the BJP secured 32 votes and Congress 31. The Sena (UBT) is an ally in the MVA and the India bloc. With its six corporators, the Sena (UBT) was expected to support the Congress. But the party chose to go with the BJP. This development will have consequences in the state," the Congress leader told reporters.

Till Monday, there was no clarity on alliances in the Chandrapur civic body following a fractured verdict in the January 15 polls.

According to sources, BJP's Khandekar edged out her nearest rival by one vote to clinch the mayor's post with support from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Reacting to the election of the BJP mayor, Sapkal said the BJP got the upper hand due to the support by the AIMIM, while the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi remained absent during voting.

"If the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, with whom we had formed a genuine alliance in the civic body polls, had supported the Congress, our candidate would have won. There was horse trading," Sapkal added.

On the factional feud in the Chandrapur Congress, he said corporators of the party were united, and he had resolved differences among Congress leaders in Chandrapur.

"It is only because of the Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM, and VBA that the BJP could install its mayor," he said.

The Congress had emerged as the largest party with 27 seats in the 66-member civic body, while the BJP came close second with 23, prompting a race between the two parties to get the coveted mayor and deputy mayor posts.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had managed six seats, three for the Bharatiya Shetkari Kamgar Paksh (Janvikas Sena), two for the VBA, one each for AIMIM, BSP and Shiv Sena. Two independents also won the polls, the results of which were declared on January 16. PTI MR NSK