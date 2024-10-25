Horse-trading allegations: LDF denies claims, states matter will be investigated

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25 (PTI) A controversy has erupted in Kerala over media reports claiming that a NCP MLA, currently aligned with Sharad Pawar, offered Rs 50 crore each to two other legislators to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, an ally of the BJP.

The ruling LDF in Kerala denied the reports on Friday and stated that the matter will be investigated.

State Ministers K Krishnankutty (JD-S), A K Saseendran (NCP), and K B Ganesh Kumar (Kerala Congress B) denied knowledge of any such developments and asserted that such actions would not occur within the Left Front.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said that if there is any truth behind the allegations, then those engaged in such activities have no right to be part of the LDF, and he demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

The Left leaders' reaction came after media reports indicated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refused to allow NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Thomas K Thomas to join the Cabinet due to a complaint that he attempted to bribe two LDF MLAs with Rs 50 crore each to switch parties.

The two Left MLAs were reportedly invited to join the NCP (Ajit Pawar), which is an ally of the BJP.

"It is not LDF politics. No MLA of the LDF should be ready to be bought for money. The politics of horse trading is there in many parts of the country and it is insulting that the same has reached our state. It is against the democratic values and needs to be investigated properly," Visaw said, reacting sharply to the media reports.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan too denied knowledge of any such incident and said that if it did happen, it was wrong.

"There will be no leniency towards such acts. But, it has not been proved that something like that happened. We can say that only after examining the facts. I cannot say what is before the chief minister. I, as LDF convener, cannot comment on that," he said.

The reports claimed that Thomas K Thomas, an MLA of the NCP and an ally of the LDF, made the monetary offer to two Left MLAs Antony Raju (Janadhipathya Kerala Congress) and Kovoor Kunjumon (RSP-Leninist).

Thomas denied any such move on his part.

"I did not do anything. Even Kunjumon has said nothing like this has happened," he said, and added that he will be making some revelations soon.

Thomas also told reporters that he believes Raju may be behind the accusations against him.

Senior NCP leader and State Forest Minister Saseendran said it was difficult to believe the allegation at first glance and therefore, he was not disbelieving Thomas' claims that he did not offer any bribe.

Kunjumon said that CM Vijayan had called and asked him about the allegations.

"I told him no such discussion took place and that I am not part of any such move. I will be with the LDF till death. I have not gone for any such discussion till now and will never do so in future," he said.

He too said that an honest investigation into the matter was required and that he will meet the CM in person to request the same.

Meanwhile, Dr B S Shiju, chairman of the Kerala unit of the All India Congress Committee's research division, has petitioned President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

In the petition, he stated, "A transparent investigation will not only clarify the facts but also safeguard the principles of democracy and accountability that our nation holds dear." The reported allegations arose in the wake of Thomas K Thomas's attempt to secure a Cabinet position in the Pinarayi Vijayan government by replacing his party colleague and Forest Minister Saseendran. This move by Thomas has created a division within the NCP (Sharad Pawar) unit in the state, with many members supporting Saseendran's continued presence in the government. PTI HMP TGB HMP KH