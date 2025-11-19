Horses of President's Bodyguard: Living embodiments of India's cavalry heritage

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Meet the legendary Viraat, Vikrant, Absolute, Arjun and Glorious, the horses of the President's Bodyguard who are more than ceremonial mounts and are the living embodiments of the country's cavalry heritage.

Their discipline, elegance and unwavering loyalty mirror the ethos of the President's Bodyguard (PBG), the oldest regiment in the Indian Army, having been raised as the Governor-General's Bodyguard (later the Viceroy's Bodyguard) in 1773.

The PBG does close to 70 mounted parades and exhaustive rehearsals, annually. These include three main events -- Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat and the opening of Parliament (when the president addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament).

Besides these, weekly ceremonial change of guard and escorting heads of states at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, showcasing them India's culture, pride and hospitality, are also done by the PBG, Colonel Amit Berwal, the commandant of the regiment, said on Wednesday.

Every appearance of these horses is a seamless blend of discipline, tradition and spectacle witnessed by millions across India and the world, he said, while sharing details about India's most elite mounted troops and the legacy of their 'Equine Warriors' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a media interaction, Berwal gave an overview of the PBG's equine tradition -- its history, breeding philosophy, training methodology, daily administration and ceremonial stature.

When a PBG horse reaches retirement age, typically between 18 and 22 years, it is relocated to an Army Remount and Veterinary Corps Depot, where it can live out its years in peace.

Some horses are commemorated within the regiment for their unique service.

"Viraat is one such horse, who was awarded COAS (Chief of Army Staff)commendation card in 2022, and was patted by the president and the prime minister on January 26, 2022 during the Republic Day Parade," Berwal said, standing next to him and the fellow mounts including Vikrant, Absolute, Arjun and Glorious.

Viraat, who is now 25 years old, has been adopted by the PBG post-retirement and is now looked after by the PBG.

The pavilion at the PBG parade ground is named after Fariyaad horse, who made a national record of jumping 195 cm in Puissance show jumping.

The president's personal troops also hold the unique distinction of being deployed at Siachen, the highest and coldest battlefield, for a record 32 years, Colonel Berwal said.

The horses of the PBG inherit a lineage deeply embedded in India's finest cavalry traditions.

Raised in 1773 at erstwhile Benaras with an initial complement of 50 horses and 'sowars' provided by Raja Chait Singh of Benaras, the regiment has, for over two centuries, fulfilled elite mounted duties as war horses for battlefield reconnaissance, charge and protection of the sovereign, and later the president.

In 1950, the regiment formally transitioned into the President's Bodyguard. Today, the regiment fulfils a dual role -- maintaining operational readiness for wartime deployment while performing ceremonial duties at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during peacetime.

At present, there are around 100 horses who are chosen through stringent procedures for standards of size, temperament and movement, Berwal said.

Historically sourced from both Indian and imported lines, the regiment now primarily employs Indian horses developed with a mix of 'Thoroughbred', 'Warmblood' and 'Indian bloodlines' which are purpose-bred by the Indian Army for ceremonial, equestrian and operational roles.

Every horse undergoes a rigorous evaluation before induction into the regiment. Typically standing 157 cm, these mounts present an imposing silhouette that complements the ceremonial stature of their troopers. Preferred colours include bay, dark bay and grey, he said.

"Selection criteria and training are rigorous. Horses must exhibit a steady temperament under noise, crowds and pressure, a powerful, fluid gait with strong hindquarters, excellent bone structure and overall sound health, and the ability to adapt to ceremonial equipment and prolonged duties," the commandant said.

Training begins with basic schooling, where the horse masters walk, trot, canter, discipline and a responsive mouth. "This is followed by gradual and harmonious desensitisation to drums, bands, crowds, vehicles and even gunfire, ensuring composure under pressure. The horse is then acclimatised to heavy saddles, ceremonial tack and the elaborate attire of its rider," Berwal said.

The President' Bodyguard maintains some of India's most immaculate stables within the President's Estate. Designed to meet the exacting needs of ceremonial and operational horses, the facilities include large, well-ventilated stalls, exercise paddocks, specialised grooming and tack rooms, an on-site equine veterinary unit, farrier support and well-stocked feed stores.

Horses are provided a carefully balanced diet of grains, concentrates and green fodder, tailored to their metabolism, temperament and workload.

A trooper often partners with the same horse for extended periods, fostering mutual trust, predictable responses during high-pressure ceremonies and heightened discipline.

"In PBG, there is an old saying -- the 'Sowars' ride with the horses and not on the horses," Berwal added.