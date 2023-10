Pune, Oct 20 (PTI) A hose pipe suspected to have fallen from an aircraft was found in Shirur tehsil of Pune district, police said on Friday.

The object was found in an open area near Kawathe Yamai village on Wednesday and has since been handed over to the Indian Air Force unit in Pune, said senior inspector Sanjay Jagtap of Shirur police station. PTI SPK KRK