Hoshiarpur DC visits Punjab village to raise awareness against stubble burning

Hoshiarpur, Nov 2 (PTI) Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal on Saturday visited Bhoolpur village in the district to raise awareness against stubble burning.

Advertisment

During her visit to the fields where stubble bales are being prepared, Mittal said that 32 teams have been formed to monitor and spread awareness against stubble burning, of which 10 are active specifically in the Tanda block of Hoshiarpur district.

Mittal, who was accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba and other officials, encouraged the farmers to manage paddy straw both in-situ and ex-situ, pointing to the various mechanised techniques available for handling crop residues.

She also said that district administration teams are visiting different blocks to educate the farmers on the harmful effects of stubble burning on soil fertility, the environment, and human health.

Advertisment

On Saturday, Punjab witnessed 379 farm fire cases though only two were reported from Hoshiarpur district.

On Friday, Punjab witnessed this season's biggest spike in farm fires with 587 cases being reported from across the state.

During her visit to the village, Mittal also interacted with the farmers, informing them of the administration's efforts to facilitate crop residue management by making the necessary machinery available.

Advertisment

She said contact numbers of agriculture department officials have been shared widely to assist the farmers in acquiring the required equipment easily.

Mittal also inspected the stubble bales being made in the village and commended the farmers' efforts.

SSP Lamba urged the farmers to abandon the practice of stubble burning, emphasising that it degrades soil fertility and harms the environment, as he urged them to act in the larger public interest and for environment preservation. PTI COR SUN ARI