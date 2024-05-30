PM Modi addresses his last rally for 2024 general elections; terms AAP 'kattar bhrashtachari'

Hoshiarpur: The time has come for a full majority government at the Centre after decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday and invoked Guru Ravidas to say that he was the inspiration for working towards the welfare of the poor.

Addressing a rally here on the last day of campaigning for the seven-phase Lok Sabha poll, Modi said the country witnessed unprecedented development during the last ten years.

"Welfare of poor is my government's top priority. And in this big inspiration is of Guru Ravidas," he said.

The prime minister also said that his wish is for Adampur airport, which serves Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, to be named after Guru Ravidas.

Noting that it his last public meeting of this election, he said Hoshiarpur is called 'Chotti Kashi' and is Guru Ravi Das' 'tapobhoomi. "Varanasi, from where I am MP, Guru Ravidas was born there. Therefore, in this pious land of Hoshiarpur, closing of the poll campaign, for me is a matter of pride," he said.

Targeting the Congress and the INDIA bloc, he said they sought proof of surgical strike and never cared about the army and emptied the government exchequer.

"The Congress has done double Ph.D in corruption," he charged.

He attacked the AAP government in the state, saying they have destroyed industry and farming and are 'kattar bhrashtachari'.

Every Indian is aligned with Viksit Bharat dream and giving us blessings, the prime minister added.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in last and seventh phase on June 1.