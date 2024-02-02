Hospital admissions worth over Rs 79k cr approved under Ayushman Bharat since 2018: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Around 6.22 crores hospital admission worth Rs 79,174 crore were authorised under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme till January 15 since its inception in 2018, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Out of the total, 4.86 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 59,785 crore were authorised between financial year 2018-19 and 2022-23, Mandaviya said responding to a question.

The Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is implemented in 33 states and UTs, except Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal.

As of January 15, a total of 27,742 hospitals, including 11,973 private hospitals, have been empanelled under the scheme to provide healthcare benefits to scheme beneficiaries.

Approximately 3.37 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 52,207 crore have been authorised in private hospitals, the minister informed the house.

In response to a specific question, Mandaviya said that the AB-PMJAY is not being implemented in Odisha, however, 26 hospitals, including 2 private hospitals, have been empanelled in the state to provide healthcare services to the scheme beneficiaries from other States under portability feature of the scheme.

Hospital Empanelment and Management (HEM) guidelines for empanelment of hospitals under AB-PMJAY mandates the State Health Agencies (SHAs) with the responsibility of empanelling hospitals under the scheme.

The SHAs have also been given flexibility to change hospital empanelment criteria for deficit regions.

The AB-PMJAY is the world's largest publicly funded health assurance scheme which aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore families. PTI PLB VN VN