Hospital attendant accused of sexually assaulting patient in Telangana

Karimnagar (Telangana), Sep 8 (PTI) A 24-year-old attendant has been accused of "sexually assaulting" a woman admitted to a private hospital in Karimnagar, police said.

The 20-year-old woman, a native of Jagtial district, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days, they added.

The accused, identified as Dakshina Murthy of Maharashtra, allegedly administered sedatives to the patient before assaulting her in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by the woman’s father, a case of rape was registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The woman was sent for medical examination, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, police said. PTI COR SSK