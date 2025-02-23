Hospital CCTV hacking case: Gujarat cops arrest 2 from Maharashtra, one from Surat

Ahmedabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Two persons were held from Sangli in Maharashtra and one from Surat in connection with the hacking of a hospital's CCTV network to obtain videos of women patients to sell online, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six, a Gujarat police official said on Sunday.

The Ahmedabad police had registered a case on February 17 after videos of women patients being examined by doctors inside the labour room of a hospital were circulated on YouTube and Telegram with the intention of making money from subscribers.

An Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch official identified those arrested in connection with the hacking of the CCTV camera device at Rajkot-based Payal Maternity Home as Surat resident Parit Dhamelia as well as Vaibhav Mane and Rayan Perera from Sangli in the neighbouring state.

"Dhamelia, who is a B.Com graduate, was arrested for being involved in hacking the CCTV camera device of Payal Maternity Home. Mane was held from his role in marketing different videos on YouTube and Telegram and also giving his bank account," he said.

"A probe is underway in connection with one Rohit Sisodia, a resident of Delhi. Dhamelia learned to hack CCTVs from foreigners and used brute force attack on the unsecured IP and port of CCTV using three software to enter into the CCTV database," a release from the Cyber Crime Branch said.

"They made lakhs of rupees by selling the videos. The arrested persons were booked under sections 66 (E) and 67, which deals with intentional capture, publication, or transmission of a private image without consent and obscene material in electronic form, of Information Technology Act," it added.

In the videos the accused circulated online, women patients can be seen being examined inside a closed room of a hospital by a female doctor or being given injection by a nurse.

A few clips were shared by three YouTube channels, with the description carrying a link to a Telegram group, where Rs 2,000 was sought per video. PTI KA BNM