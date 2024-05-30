Hospital fire: Delhi Police adds JJ Act sections in FIR

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has added sections of the juvenile justice law to the FIR registered in connection with the fire at a children's hospital in Vivek Vihar that killed six newborns, police said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the Baby Care New Born Child Hospital on Saturday night.

Its owner Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Akash, who was on duty at the time of the incident, were arrested on the basis of the FIR, according to police.

They said sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act have been added to the FIR.

Following their arrest, the doctors were in three-day police custody, which ended Thursday. They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court here. PTI ALK SLB ANB ANB ANB