Hospital housekeeping worker hangs self in Jaipur, probe on

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) A housekeeping worker of a private hospital allegedly hanged himself here, police said on Tuesday.

Raman Singh (19) was found hanging in a room of the hospital, where he was employed, on Monday night, Station House Officer (SHO) Bhankrota Rajkumar Meena said.

When the room did not opened on Tuesday, other hospital staffers looked inside the room through a window and found him hanging from a ceiling fan, SHO Meena said.

The incident took place at a naturopathy hospital located on Sez road under the Bhankrota police station, he said. Singh was a resident of Bharatpur and his parents live in Punjab, Meena said said. He said that no suicide note was recovered and investigations are underway.

The body of the deceased is kept at the mortuary of the SMS hospital and will be sent for the post-mortem after his parents reach here, SHO Meena added. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ