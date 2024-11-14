Hospital in Himachal's Una introduces app to reduce waiting time for patients

Una(HP), November 14 (PTI) Patients at the Regional Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Una no longer have to wait in long queues to receive their tokens, thanks to the introduction of the ABHA mobile app.

The hospital management launched the ABHA app to simplify and speed up the token issuance process, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Mankotia announced on Thursday.

"With this app, patients can generate their tokens in just a minute," Mankotia said. "Our IT staff and hospital officers are actively educating patients on how to use the app." To use the service, patients simply need to download the ABHA app on their Android or Apple smartphones. Once installed, they can log in using their registered mobile number or ABHA number, he said.

At the hospital, patients can scan a QR code at the counter to instantly receive a unique token number. "Once they have the token, patients can present it at the slip counter and specify which department the test is required in." Mankotia explained. PTI COR ARD SKY SKY