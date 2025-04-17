Hospital sans nod sealed in Jabalpur; BAMS doctor found treating patients with allopathy medicines

Jabalpur, Apr 17 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday sealed a private hospital being run without permission in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, and found a doctor trained in Ayurveda treating patients with allopathic medicines there.

The action came amid a state-wide crackdown on such hospitals following the arrest 'fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm, who allegedly performed botched surgeries at a Damoh-based hospital, leaving seven persons dead. He was arrested on April 7 from Uttar Pradesh and is currently in police custody.

The 'Sulakhiya Hospital', located in Bilhari area in Jabalpur, run by Dr Divyansh Sulakhiya was sealed for not having mandatory permission, Sub Divisional Magistrate (Ranjhi) RS Marawi told PTI.

It came to light during an inspection that Dr Sulakhiya with a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree was treating patients with allopathic medicines, he said.

"During the inspection of the 100-bed hospital, three patients were found being treated with the nursing staff," the SDM said.

When the doctor was asked to show the mandatory documents to run the hospital, he was unable to do so, the official said.

A case will be registered against the doctor after further verification of the documents related to his qualification with the institutions concerned, he said.

Marawi said the district administration recently formed a team to inspect hospitals and clinics to check whether they are being run with valid documents.