Hospital security guard murder: Police remand of doctor, nephew extended till Jan 6

Latur, Dec 30 (PTI) A court in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday extended till January 6 the police remand of a doctor and his nephew arrested for allegedly murdering a security guard.

Icon Hospital security guard Balu Bharat Dongre (35) died on December 11 after being severely beaten up, following which a murder case was registered at Shivajinagar police station against Dr Pramod Ghuge, who owns the facility, and the latter's nephew Aniket Munde.

Ghuge was nabbed from an ashram in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on December 23 while Munde was arrested here on the intervening night of December 25 and 26.

"The court extended the police remand of Ghuge and Munde till January 6," Inspector Dilip Sagar told PTI.

A third accused, hospital accountant Jayram Kamble, was held on Saturday. He is in police custody till January 1. PTI COR BNM