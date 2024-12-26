Hospital security guard murdered: Second accused held in Latur

Latur, Dec 26 (PTI) The number of arrests in the hospital security guard murder case in Maharashtra's Latur city reached two after an absconding accused was held in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a police official said.

Icon Hospital security guard Balu Bharat Dongre (35) died on December 11 after being severely beaten up, following which a murder case was registered at Shivajinagar police station against Dr Pramod Ghuge, who owns the facility, and the latter's nephew Aniket Munde, the official said.

"Aniket Munde was held on a tip off in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when he arrived here after being on the run for the past fortnight. Dr Ghuge was held on Monday from an ashram in Haridwar. Both accused have been remanded in police custody till December 30," Inspector Dilip Sagar told PTI.

As per police, Ghuge made Dongre participate in the abduction of a lift contractor and later refused to give him money, which led to an altercation and subsequent murder. PTI COR BNM