Hospital staffer undergoing psychiatric treatment jumps off terrace of 15-storey building; dies

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) A 33-year-old employee of civic-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a nearby building on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

He has been identified as Rohit Gurbani, a Class III employee working as Record Assistant in Nair Hospital, the Agripada police station official said.

"He jumped off the terrace of 15-storey Topaz Apartments located on Anandrao Nair Marg. He was undergoing psychiatric treatment. Kin have told us about the deceased battling depression. No suicide note was found from the spot," he said.

An Accidental Death Record (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA BNM