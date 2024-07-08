Hospital strike shows Russia's 'intentional targeting' of medical facilities, accuses Ukranian FM

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Amid reports of Russian missiles striking a "children's hospital" in Kyiv, Ukranian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday accused Russia of engaging in "intentional targeting" of medical facilities and civilian infrastructure.

In a post on X, Kuleba also shared a few pictures showing a damaged building, injured medical staff and many patients being attended to in an open area.

"Okhmatdyt, one of Ukraine's largest children's hospitals, suffered significant damage in Kyiv as a result of another Russian mass missile strike on Ukraine. There are reports of injured children. Emergency services and ordinary Kyiv residents are removing the rubble," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine wrote on the social media platform.

"During the day, another hospital was struck in Kyiv, which proves Russia's intentional targeting of medical facilities and civilian infrastructure. This is Russia's true face. This is Putin's true response to all peace missions and proposals," Kuleba alleged.

He accused Russia of "targeting civilians" in broad daylight in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk, and Kramatorsk.

Meanwhile, the Office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a statement issued on Monday, said, "As a result of today's Russian strike on Ukraine, over a hundred people were injured. Currently, 31 fatalities have been reported." Andriy Yermak from the Office of the President of Ukraine also spoke about it in a discussion held over Zoom platform on Monday evening.

"Terrible photos and videos" have emerged after the strike on the hospital, he said.

The strike on the children hospital was "not a mistake" as "no military installation" was near it, Yermak alleged.

"We fight for freedom, we fight for independence," Yermak said, and sought answers from "responsible countries".

Foreign minister Kuleba in his post on X also said, "This barbaric strike once again calls on the entire world, all leaders and countries, to supply Ukraine with additional air defense systems and ammunition as soon as possible. Additional Patriots and weapons. I urge partners to take decisions without delay." "As President @ZelenskyyUa has just stated at his press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukraine also addressed UN Security Council member states with a request to hold an emergency UNSC meeting on Russian strikes against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," he wrote.

Kuleba also urged all countries and international organisations to "strongly condemn today's strike, take immediate steps to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities and reject any appeasement" of the act. PTI KND KSS KSS