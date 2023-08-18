Hospitals in Maharashtra should be monitored through CCTVs: Neelam Gorhe

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) Against the backdrop of the death of 18 patients in 24 hours in a Thane hospital, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said on Friday the government should monitor all the hospitals in the state through CCTV cameras.

Advertisment

Gorhe met the Thane collector, civic chief and officials from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa which made headlines over the deaths and discussed health services at the facility run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Just as traffic police monitor vehicular movement through CCTVs, Gorhe said, the goings-on in hospitals across the state should be tracked with the help of surveillance cameras.

“Before any emergency one can get to know the condition of a patient at that location and immediate help can be rushed to him,” said Gorhe, who recently switched over to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Advertisment

Calling the Kalwa civic hospital episode “most sorrowful and shocking”, she said since the government has formed a committee to probe the matter, it should also find out "why during and after COVID so many serious patients lost their lives".

Gorhe said she came here to discuss ways to improve health services and provisions for funds and manpower at the Kalwa hospital. The CM has also taken the matter seriously, she said.

She appealed to people to come forward with information as to what happened when 18 people died in one single day.

Advertisment

The local administration should provide a contact number and email ID for the public to share information about the deaths, she said, adding that the identities of those coming forward with details should be kept secret.

CCTVs can also help authorities monitor the work of doctors, nurses and other hospital staff, she said.

In 24 hours between August 12 and August 13, the Kalwa hospital reported 18 patient deaths, prompting the state government to form a 9-member committee to conduct a probe. The committee members visited the hospital on Thursday and Friday and held meetings, said officials.

The committee has been asked to submit its report by August 25, an official had said earlier. PTI COR NR