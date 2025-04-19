Hospitals won't be privatised: Goyal after reviewing development works in his Mumbai North LS seat

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said civic hospitals in his North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency will not be privatised.

Bhagwati and Shatabdi hospitals will either be municipal or charitable entities and will operate under the Centre's Ayush Bharat health scheme and the state government's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, said Goyal, who was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2024.

"These hospitals will not become profit making institutions. We may go in for a public private partnership for its operations but it will offer affordable health services. A 1,000-bed hospital is planned in Magathane (in Borivali East) and another one is proposed in Kandivali West. Both hospitals will cater to beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme. A new hospital is planned for Gorai area, along with two veterinary hospitals," he told reporters.

He also said the toy train service in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is hugely patronised but has not been operational for some time now, will restart soon.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that it should be restarted soon. With the support of railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the train will resume service in two months," said Goyal, adding that he has held four review meetings for the north Mumbai region so far.

"Departments are working together as one team. Our focus is on delivery. Delay is behind us" he added.

All cement concretisation works will be completed by May 31, while the remaining works will begin after monsoon, he said.

"I reviewed the cleaning of drains and the Boisar and Poisar rivers. About 25 per cent of the drainage cleaning work is done as per BMC officials," he said.

On encroachment in Malad and Malvani areas, Goyal said strict action would be taken, adding that the police, BMC and district collector are working jointly.

"Some public representatives are involved in mangrove encroachments. Trucks used for dumping will also face action. An additional police station is being considered. Eleven lakes in the region, which are in poor condition, would be renovated in two years using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds," Goyal said.

Goyal said he has discussed designs for Borivali, Malad, Kandivali and Dahisar railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme with railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and local representatives will also be consulted.

"Decongestion efforts are planned near Malad station, including development of two roads. Like Borivali, other railway stations will implement no-hawker zones within a 150-metre radius," he said.

Preliminary permission has been obtained for a Western Railway parking facility in the Borivali market area, and final administrative approval will follow, he informed.

On urban infrastructure, Goyal said a detailed meeting was held regarding the Versova-Bhayandar coastal road project.

"We will approach the Bombay High Court for permission so that construction can begin. Work on the bridge from Madh to Versova will also begin soon," the Union minister said.

Goyal also announced plans for installing electric crematoriums in cemeteries and said discussions are ongoing about playgrounds and tourism development.

"Slum redevelopment was also discussed. In the next meeting, we will review rehabilitation matters stuck across all six assembly constituencies (of Mumbai North). The Quality Council of India will assess municipal schools. Accreditation gaps will be addressed so schools can provide proper education," he added.

Free eye camps and the distribution of glasses will begin from the next academic year using CSR funds, Goyal said.

"A site for a radar installation has been identified. The land will be procured from the Maharashtra government, which has also agreed to provide financial assistance," he informed.