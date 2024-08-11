Hostel mess contractor arrested for Deoria school food poisoning

Deoria (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) The contractor of a school hostel mess where one student died and around 80 children fell ill due to food poisoning last week was arrested, police said on Sunday.

Rajesh Kumar Gupta, a resident of Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, was arrested from near Padrimal Mor on Baikunthpur-Deoria road and sent him to jail, they said.

On August 4, more than 80 children staying in the hostel of Ashram Paddhati Vidyalaya in Mehrauna fell ill after eating food at the mess, police said.

A student, Shivam Yadav (14), died during treatment at Gorakhpur Medical College. Of the children who fell ill, 60 received treatment at Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College, Deoria.

District Social Welfare Officer Jaiswar Lal Bahadur lodged a complaint on the matter and police filed a case against Gupta under relevant sections.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Bhim Kumar Gautam said Bariyarpur police arrested Gupta on Sunday and sent him to jail. Further action is being taken as per rules, he said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY