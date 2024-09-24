Hostels for underprivileged students will be built if JJP-ASP comes to power in Haryana: Chautala

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said if the JJP-ASP alliance comes to power in the state after October 5 polls, 'Ambedkar hostels' will be built in every subdivision across Haryana for students from underprivileged families, ensuring free accommodation for them.

He also promised that if Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party forms a government in Haryana, it will construct permanent irrigation channels for every farm, providing water access for agricultural land.

Chautala was addressing public gatherings organised by JJP-ASP candidates in Nuh and Tigaon on Tuesday, a JJP statement said here.

He also made announcements for Mewat, assuring that, if elected, the JJP-ASP government would resolve the issue of Mewat's salinity problem by draining saline water through specialised channels, offering complete relief to farmers.

Furthermore, a 2,000-acre industrial hub will be developed near the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which will boost employment and promote industry in the area, he said.

The former chief minister also said an international-level stadium to promote Olympic sports and the establishment of gym facilities in villages will also be built.

He said that JJP played a key role in maintaining communal harmony in Mewat during last year's incident of Nuh violence and urged the resident of Mewat to back the JJP-ASP alliance for progress.

Chautala criticised the erstwhile Congress government's 10-year rule, claiming that instead of attracting industries, "businesses fled Haryana".

Referring to the period between October 2019 and March 2024 when JJP was part of the government in alliance with BJP, Chautala said JJP's participation in government ensured that industrial growth was prioritized and top companies set up units including in Faridabad, Palwal and Kharkhoda in Sonipat.

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) are jointly fighting the October 5 Haryana polls.