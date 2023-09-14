Hosting G20 Summit brought great honour to India, country's leadership stronger: Delhi L-G

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Hosting the G20 Summit in Delhi brought great honour to India and the country's leadership has become stronger, Lt Governor VK Saxena said on Thursday.

Saxena was speaking at a programme organised to felicitate New Delhi Municipal Council employees for their role in preparing Delhi for the summit held on Saturday and Sunday.

"I am feeling very proud that I am (standing) among a force that has made the country shine with their work culture and hardwork. I want to thank the prime minister who gave a big opportunity to Delhi to host the biggest meeting of the G20," he said.

Hosting the summit in Delhi has brought great honour to India and the country's leadership has become stronger, which cannot be expressed in a few words, Saxena added.

The theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum' was embodied in this G20 Summit, he said.

Saxena also applauded the efforts of officers and employees of all ranks in making Delhi neat and clean for the conclave.

"It is a big achievement that we all accomplished together. In a very short period, we succeeded in making our Delhi beautiful," he said.

Saxena said about 6.5 lakh flower pots were used to decorate the streets, venues and other public places for the summit.

Many officers were apprehensive that the flower pots would be stolen or damaged and the plants damaged by monkeys or cows, Saxena said and added, "I was assured (that) it will not happen." "I have been told that perhaps 22 pots have been lifted among these 6.5 lakh. So, it was possible. And I feel those who lifted the 22 pots will return those because they will feel ashamed. It (decoration) was done for our city," he added.

The G20 Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam, was attended by US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among other world leaders.

The two-day summit under India's presidency ended on Sunday, and it was largely seen to be hugely successful as the bloc put out a unanimous joint statement touching on a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine. PTI KND SZM