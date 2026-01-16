Hot Air Balloon Festival takes off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) The Hot Air Balloon Festival took off near the historic Golconda Fort at the Golf Club premises here on Friday, adding a new attraction to Telangana’s expanding tourism calendar.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao formally inaugurated the festival and later undertook a hot air balloon ride as part of the opening celebrations, an official release said.

The minister spent nearly one-and-a-half hours in the air, covering a distance of about 13 kilometres. The ride began near the Golconda Golf Club and concluded at the outskirts of Appajiguda, offering aerial views of Hyderabad and its surrounding landscapes.

Describing the experience as "truly memorable," Rao said the initiative marked a new chapter in the state’s tourism journey.

Highlighting Telangana’s dual focus on heritage and innovation, the minister said that while the International Kite and Sweet Festival (held between January 13 and 15) reflects the state’s rich culture, traditions and hospitality, events such as the Hot Air Balloon and Drone Festivals showcase modern technology and a future-oriented vision.

He noted that this convergence of culture and technology was key to positioning Telangana as a contemporary tourism destination.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthening the "Destination Telangana" brand, Rao said the focus was on taking the state’s natural beauty and historical legacy to a global audience.

He further said adventure tourism initiatives, would play a significant role in attracting both domestic and international tourists by offering immersive and experiential travel opportunities.

Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Kranthi Valluri and officials of the Tourism Department were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The Department of Tourism is organising the Hot Air Balloon Festival from January 16 to 18, featuring 15 International standard balloons.