Hot, humid weather in Odisha over next four-five days: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Mar 29 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast hot and humid weather conditions in Odisha over the next four to five days, with the mercury likely to soar to 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met department, in a statement, said that due to prevailing dry weather conditions in major parts of the state and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by two degrees Celsius at a few places in interior Odisha over the next two days, and there would be no major change thereafter.

"Consequently, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius at many places in interior Odisha and between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius in coastal Odisha over the next four to five days," it said.

The IMD stated that the minimum temperature may also rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next four to five days at many places in the state.

"It is likely to remain between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius in most parts of coastal districts and between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius in interior districts of Odisha," weather scientist Umashankar Dash said.

He said the IMD has issued an advisory for people to take precautionary measures while going outside during the daytime.

For the first time this summer, the mercury has soared to 40 degrees Celsius in Titlagarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Bhawanipatna and Nayagarh towns.

Besides, Talcher recorded 39.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Phulbani (39.2), Jharsuguda and Angul (39.1) and Nabarangpur (39). Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 37.5 degrees Celsius at Cuttack.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a 'yellow warning' (be updated), predicting thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur districts till Saturday morning.

A similar warning was issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar for the subsequent 24 hours.

The IMD also predicted light to moderate rain at a few places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Gajapati on Friday.

Similar weather conditions may prevail in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur on Saturday.

Light to moderate rain may occur at a few places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak on Sunday, it said. PTI AAM AAM ACD