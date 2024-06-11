Hot weather conditions continue in Haryana, Punjab; Nuh reels at 45.9 deg C

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab, with Nuh reeling at 45.9 degrees Celsius, the weather department here said on Tuesday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also sweltered, recording a maximum of 43.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the department, while blistering heat swept Nuh in Haryana, among other places in the state, intense heat conditions prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a maximum temperature of 44. 8 degrees Celsius.

Mahendragarh recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa sweltered at 45.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Hot weather conditions also continued in Gurugram and Faridabad, which recorded maximums of 43.4 and 44.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, the department said.

Meanwhile, Ambala in Punjab clocked a high of 44.1 degrees Celsius, while Karnal registered a high of 42.6 degrees, it said.

Amritsar also reeled under intense heat at 45.1 degrees Celsius followed by Pathankot at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Bathinda at 44.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana at 44.3 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur at 44 degrees Celsius and Faridkot at 43 degrees Celsius, the weather department added. PTI SUN BHJ BHJ