Hot weather conditions continue to prevail in Haryana and Punjab

Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) Hot weather conditions continued to prevail at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Sirsa sizzling at 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa was the hottest place in Haryana, according to the MeT department.

Among other places in the state, Bhiwani sizzled at a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius while Rohtak recorded a high of 44.2 degrees.

Ambala recorded a maximum of 42.3 degrees Celsius, Hisar registered a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius while Gurugram and Faridabad registered 42.5 degrees Celsius and 43.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled at a maximum of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 42.2 degrees Celsius while Patiala's maximum settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius while Faridkot's maximum settled at 42.5 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN AS AS